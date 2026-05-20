‘Modi govt follows policy of calibrated capitulation to China’: Congress slams Centre over Beijing ties

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Modi government of pursuing a “4C policy of continued, calibrated capitulation to China” and criticised its approach towards Beijing while raising concerns over the Great Nicobar project.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Centre had launched a propaganda campaign portraying those opposing the Great Nicobar Island Project over environmental concerns as being “soft on China”.

In a post on X, Ramesh termed the government’s stance “the height of hypocrisy”, claiming it came from an administration that practices “Continuing, Calibrated Capitulation to China”.

The Congress leader said it was the prime minister who gave an "inexplicable clean chit" to China on June 19, 2020, in a "brazen insult" to the 20 jawans martyred earlier in Ladakh.

"It is the Modi Government that has, in negotiations with China, given up traditional patrolling and herding rights in very many locations in Ladakh. It is under the PM's close watch that India had a record trade deficit with China of about USD 115 billion in 2025-26, much to the disadvantage of Indian industry (specially MSMEs)," he claimed.