‘No trusting anyone’, says ministry on NEET re-test

NEW DELHI: A request to all states to provide free bus service for all NEET 2026 re-exam candidates on June 21, ‘zero trust’ towards everyone to ensure secrecy in light of the May 3 fiasco, and multiple student-friendly measures have been proposed for the medical entrance exam next month.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took stock of the preparations underway for the re-test with authorities in the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, and senior ministry officials.
A senior official told this reporter, “We want to help out the students as much as we can, as this will be the second time the candidates will be taking up the NEET exam this year. The governments in Haryana and Odisha provided free bus service for aspirants within their states last year. We will be writing to all the state governments to follow suit on June 21.”
The exam will take place between 2 pm and 5.15 pm. He added, “Transportation is crucial on the day for the students as it will be very hot in some parts of India with heavy rain elsewhere.” He added that they wanted to hold the exam initially in the first half of the day, but since it is Yoga Day, it was not possible.
The official said the involvement of individuals from within the NTA in the leak was a jolt to them. “We have learnt our lesson, as it is very upsetting to note that those who were responsible for holding the exams in a safe manner have done the opposite.
There will be a policy of zero-trust adopted, and no one, inside or outside, will be trusted this time.” Another official said, “A majority of candidates will arrive at the venue hours ahead of the exam. We will be taking steps to provide ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) drinks, ensure an unlimited supply of water and enough toilets.”
The measures adopted in frisking students will be avoided. “The objective in the re-test is to make it student-friendly. Extensive checks on shoes, belts, clips and so on which generally invite criticism would be done away with,” he said.