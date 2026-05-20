‘No trusting anyone’, says ministry on NEET re-test

NEW DELHI: A request to all states to provide free bus service for all NEET 2026 re-exam candidates on June 21, ‘zero trust’ towards everyone to ensure secrecy in light of the May 3 fiasco, and multiple student-friendly measures have been proposed for the medical entrance exam next month.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took stock of the preparations underway for the re-test with authorities in the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, and senior ministry officials.

A senior official told this reporter, “We want to help out the students as much as we can, as this will be the second time the candidates will be taking up the NEET exam this year. The governments in Haryana and Odisha provided free bus service for aspirants within their states last year. We will be writing to all the state governments to follow suit on June 21.”

The exam will take place between 2 pm and 5.15 pm. He added, “Transportation is crucial on the day for the students as it will be very hot in some parts of India with heavy rain elsewhere.” He added that they wanted to hold the exam initially in the first half of the day, but since it is Yoga Day, it was not possible.