PM Modi, Italian PM Meloni visit iconic Colosseum; key talks later today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over dinner shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, marking the final leg of his five-nation tour.
The two leaders later visited the iconic Colosseum, where they held discussions on a wide range of subjects ahead of formal bilateral talks.
Sharing glimpses of the evening on X, PM Modi wrote, " Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum.
We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship."
Welcoming PM Modi to Rome, Meloni posted a picture with him on X and wrote, "Welcome to Rome, my friend!."
She also shared an earlier photograph of the two leaders at the Colosseum, reflecting the warmth in ties between the two countries.
PM Modi also gifted Meloni a set of ‘Melody’ toffees, a playful nod to the popular online trend celebrating their camaraderie. Sharing the moment on X, Meloni thanked the Prime Minister for the gesture as the two leaders laughed over the internet-favourite “Melody moment.”
PM Modi also received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Rome, interacting with community members and witnessing cultural performances at his hotel.
He signed an autograph for a child who greeted him with a portrait.
The Italy visit comes amid growing momentum in India-Italy ties, with both nations advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029, covering trade, investment, defence, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges. Before arriving in Italy, PM Modi visited Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates as part of his five-nation tour.
(With inputs ANI)