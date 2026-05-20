PM Modi, Italian PM Meloni visit iconic Colosseum; key talks later today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over dinner shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, marking the final leg of his five-nation tour.

The two leaders later visited the iconic Colosseum, where they held discussions on a wide range of subjects ahead of formal bilateral talks.

Sharing glimpses of the evening on X, PM Modi wrote, " Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum.

We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship."

Welcoming PM Modi to Rome, Meloni posted a picture with him on X and wrote, "Welcome to Rome, my friend!."

She also shared an earlier photograph of the two leaders at the Colosseum, reflecting the warmth in ties between the two countries.