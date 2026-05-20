Poisoned buffalo bait used to kill two tiger cubs in Haridwar poaching case

A brutal case of wildlife crime has come to light in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar forest division after the carcasses of two tiger cubs were found in the Shyampur Range, with officials alleging that poisoned bait was used to kill them before their paws were severed by poachers.
A horrific incident of wildlife crime has sent shockwaves through the forest department in Uttarakhand after the mutilated carcasses of two tiger cubs were discovered in the Shyampur Range of the Haridwar forest division.
In a disturbing development, the carcasses of a male and female tiger cub, both approximately two years old, were found within 24 hours of each other, their paws severed. One individual, a local Van Gujjar, has been arrested, while three others remain at large.
The grim discovery occurred during a routine search operation on Sunday evening in the Sajanpur Beat of the Shyampur compartment. Forest officials were stunned to find the male cub with all four paws removed. Investigators believe the perpetrators intended to return to skin the animals and extract their teeth for the illicit international wildlife trade.
"During the search, we recovered the carcass of the male tiger. While its skin and teeth were intact, its paws had been severed. It appears the poachers planned to return to harvest the remaining valuable parts for the black market," said Swapnil Anirudh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Haridwar.
A dead buffalo carcass was also found at the scene, which officials suspect was used as bait. The mother tigress, who had likely hunted the buffalo, remains missing, prompting a massive ongoing search operation across the range. By Monday afternoon, the female cub’s carcass was also recovered nearby.
Preliminary investigations suggest a calculated and cruel method of poaching. The poachers allegedly laced the buffalo carcass—previously hunted by the tigress, with lethal poison. When the young cubs fed on the tainted meat, they succumbed instantly.
"The accused planned to return under the cover of darkness to dispose of the carcasses and harvest the valuable body parts, but a tip-off allowed us to intervene before they could execute the final phase of their crime," a source familiar with the investigation revealed.
The Haridwar forest department has arrested Alam alias Fammi, a 50-year-old resident of the local Gujjar Dera. Efforts are now focused on tracking down the three other suspects, including Aamir Hamza alias Miyan, who managed to flee the scene.
This incident marks a chilling shift in local wildlife crime. Historically, poaching in the region has been linked to external, professional wildlife syndicates. The direct involvement of local Van Gujjars has raised significant concerns among forest officials.
"The case is being treated with the utmost gravity," DFO Anirudh told TNIE. "The carcasses have undergone post-mortem examinations under National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) protocols. We are maintaining strict vigilance, and no one involved in the poaching or trafficking of wildlife will be spared. We are committed to ensuring the strictest legal action against all perpetrators."
The Shyampur Range serves as a critical buffer zone between the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, home to approximately 51 tigers, and the residential outskirts of Haridwar. Forest teams have intensified surveillance across the range, fearing further threats to the local big cat population.