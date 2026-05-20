Poisoned buffalo bait used to kill two tiger cubs in Haridwar poaching case

A brutal case of wildlife crime has come to light in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar forest division after the carcasses of two tiger cubs were found in the Shyampur Range, with officials alleging that poisoned bait was used to kill them before their paws were severed by poachers.

A horrific incident of wildlife crime has sent shockwaves through the forest department in Uttarakhand after the mutilated carcasses of two tiger cubs were discovered in the Shyampur Range of the Haridwar forest division.

In a disturbing development, the carcasses of a male and female tiger cub, both approximately two years old, were found within 24 hours of each other, their paws severed. One individual, a local Van Gujjar, has been arrested, while three others remain at large.

The grim discovery occurred during a routine search operation on Sunday evening in the Sajanpur Beat of the Shyampur compartment. Forest officials were stunned to find the male cub with all four paws removed. Investigators believe the perpetrators intended to return to skin the animals and extract their teeth for the illicit international wildlife trade.

"During the search, we recovered the carcass of the male tiger. While its skin and teeth were intact, its paws had been severed. It appears the poachers planned to return to harvest the remaining valuable parts for the black market," said Swapnil Anirudh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Haridwar.

A dead buffalo carcass was also found at the scene, which officials suspect was used as bait. The mother tigress, who had likely hunted the buffalo, remains missing, prompting a massive ongoing search operation across the range. By Monday afternoon, the female cub’s carcass was also recovered nearby.