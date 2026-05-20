Punjab MLA Ayali resigns from SAD (Punar Surjit) as party breaks alliance with Akali Dal Waris Punjab De

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections in Punjab, Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali on Wednesday resigned from Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit).

The move comes after Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, led by jailed Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) broke their alliance after failing to reach consensus on what it called 'fundamental and crucial ideological issues.'

The efforts to forge a Panthic political alliance against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by Sukhbir Singh Badal has suffered a major jolt.

Sources said that the alliance between the two political outfits could not be finalised due to ideological differences, following which both sides decided to part way.

Ayali was unhappy with SAD (Punar Surjit) leaders for "cozying up" with the Bharatiya Janata Party. It is being speculated that he could switch sides and hold a key position in Akali Dal Waris Punjab De.

Ayali tendered his resignation on the day when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia visited Ludhiana.

While announcing his resignations from SAD (Punar Surjit), in a seven-minute video message on social media Ayali said those leaders who according to Akal Takht hukamnama had lost the moral right to be associated with Akali Dal, went on to become part of the SAD (Punar Surjit).

Without naming anyone, he said that going by the spirit of Akal Takht hukamnama, such leaders should have gone by the spirit of the Akal Takht and should have kept themselves away from the party affairs, for a year or so at least to help the SAD (Punar Surjit) gain traction among the masses.

"I was part of the committee formed for Panthic unity and recruitment of party workers in accordance with the Hukamnama Sahib issued by Akal Takht Sahib on December 2, 2024. We made every possible effort to strengthen the Sikh Panth, Punjab, and Punjabi identity and to promote Panthic unity," he said.