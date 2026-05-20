Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former CMD of PSPCL Chaudhary, two others

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested KD Chaudhry, the former Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), along with the senior executive of the corporation, Sanjeev Prabhakar, and Ludhiana-based builder Amit Garg.

Vigilance inquiry found that they had connived and installed a 66 KV sub-station by using Rs 10 crore of government funds in the private housing colony, Basant City in Ludhiana, against the rules a decade back.

The arrests were made by the Economic Offences Wing of the Vigilance Bureau in Ludhiana as a case emerged from a vigilance inquiry dated May 10, 2021, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered this year.

This is a case linked to alleged financial loss caused to PSPCL during the installation of the 66 KV Basant Avenue substation in 2014-15.

Prabhakar retired as the deputy chief engineer from the department a few years ago and Chaudhry retired in 2017.

Prabhakar, the then SDO, and Chaudhry, the then CMD of the PSPCL, had allegedly bypassed the rules and installed the sub-station by spending money from the department funds.

According to the rules, the builder himself had to install that. The connivance of the PSPCL officials with the builder was established during the vigilance probe, said sources.