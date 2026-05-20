Rajasthan, Karnataka, MP key states for Congress to improve Rajya Sabha tally

NEW DELHI: Political parties are turning their focus to the Rajya Sabha polls, with 22 MPs set to retire in June 2026.

Those completing their terms are Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge; senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh; JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda; and Union Minister George Kurian. Of the 22 seats falling vacant, the BJP currently holds 11, while the Congress has four.

The second round of Rajya Sabha elections gains significance following the five state Assembly polls, particularly in Karnataka. Four seats from the state, including those held by Kharge, Deve Gowda, and BJP MPs K. Narayan and Eranna Kadadi fall vacant. The Congress aims to secure three of the four seats, up from the single seat it currently holds.

Kharge is expected to be renominated. Discussions are underway over the remaining two seats.

The Congress is also expected to retain one seat each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, though it may lose its lone Rajya Sabha seat in Gujarat. The party is also seeking a berth from Jharkhand through its alliance with the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).