SC seeks response of Centre, states on PIL seeking quota for women lawyers in govt panels

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre, states and union territories on a public interest litigation seeking 30 per cent reservation for women lawyers in government legal panels and law officer appointments.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued notices after taking note of submissions by senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh on the plea filed by the Ladli Foundation Trust.

The PIL seeks directions to the Centre, state governments and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to ensure a minimum 30 per cent representation for women lawyers across all legal tiers, from Supreme Court and high court panels to government law officer posts and legal aid authorities.

The plea argued that despite women joining law schools in record numbers, structural barriers continue to hinder their professional advancement.

"The petitioner, Ladli Foundation Trust ('the Trust') is filing the present PIL under Article 32 of the Constitution seeking issuance of an appropriate writ, order or direction for a minimum of 30 percent reservation/representation for women advocates in all governmental panels, including but not limited to the Supreme Court panels, high court panels, government law officer positions, legal aid panels and all central and state government/Public Sector Undertaking empanelments, so as to secure effective enforcement of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 15(3), 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution," the plea said.

(With inputs from PTI)