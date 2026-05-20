US to restitute rare bronze statue of 'Avalokiteshvara' worth Rs 19 crores, stolen from Chhattisgarh museum

RAIPUR: A momentous chapter is unfolding for the cultural heritage of Chhattisgarh. The rare bronze idol of 'Lord Avalokiteshvara', which was stolen from the Mahant Ghasidas Memorial Museum in Raipur, is finally being brought home.
“Valued at around Rs19 crore in the international market, this historical artifact is being repatriated from the United States to India. The state government is actively driving initiatives to reinstall the deity at its original home in the Raipur museum,” officials in the cultural department said.
Chhattisgarh's Minister for Tourism & Culture, Rajesh Agrawal, has written to the Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, urging the swift return of the idol to the state.
Officials confirmed that while the idol is currently in the final stages of transit to India, the state government will fast-track the administrative process to bring it to Raipur upon its arrival in the country. Minister Agrawal is preparing to travel to New Delhi to personally receive the artifact.
This major breakthrough comes as part of a massive repatriation effort by the United States, which has recently returned 657 ancient and historic artifacts valued at nearly $14 million to India. The return of the rare Avalokiteshvara statue marks a victory in international cultural heritage conservation.
The bronze idol was originally discovered in 1939 near the iconic Laxman Temple complex in Sirpur, a renowned archaeological site in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district. It was part of a major cache of ancient bronze statues excavated from the region. For its safety and preservation, it was housed at the Mahant Ghasidas Memorial Museum in Raipur, from where it was subsequently stolen and smuggled into the international black market, eventually landing in the US.
According to historians, the inscription on the idol explicitly mentions the name ‘Draunagridatta’, a resident of ancient Shripur (modern-day Sirpur).
“The Avalokiteshvara idol stands as a living symbol of Chhattisgarh's rich Buddhist traditions, ancient craftsmanship, and cultural identity. Sirpur was a major seat of Buddhist culture, architecture, and art in ancient India,” they elucidated.
“This idol is an invaluable asset not just for Chhattisgarh, but for the entire Buddhist and historical legacy of India,” Agrawal affirmed. He also said that the state administration will deploy top-tier security and curation arrangements to ensure the statue receives the honour and protection it deserves.