US to restitute rare bronze statue of 'Avalokiteshvara' worth Rs 19 crores, stolen from Chhattisgarh museum

RAIPUR: A momentous chapter is unfolding for the cultural heritage of Chhattisgarh. The rare bronze idol of 'Lord Avalokiteshvara', which was stolen from the Mahant Ghasidas Memorial Museum in Raipur, is finally being brought home.

“Valued at around Rs19 crore in the international market, this historical artifact is being repatriated from the United States to India. The state government is actively driving initiatives to reinstall the deity at its original home in the Raipur museum,” officials in the cultural department said.

Chhattisgarh's Minister for Tourism & Culture, Rajesh Agrawal, has written to the Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, urging the swift return of the idol to the state.

Officials confirmed that while the idol is currently in the final stages of transit to India, the state government will fast-track the administrative process to bring it to Raipur upon its arrival in the country. Minister Agrawal is preparing to travel to New Delhi to personally receive the artifact.

This major breakthrough comes as part of a massive repatriation effort by the United States, which has recently returned 657 ancient and historic artifacts valued at nearly $14 million to India. The return of the rare Avalokiteshvara statue marks a victory in international cultural heritage conservation.