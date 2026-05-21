Chandigarh Diary | ‘Bengal jeeta, Punjab jeetenge’, says BJP

As SIR in poll-bound Punjab begins on June 15, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh, who is in Amritsar, hosted a Chai Pe Charcha event at the famous ‘Sharma Tea Stall’ near DAV College, Hathi Gate. He announced BJP’s slogan ‘Bengal jeeta, Punjab jeetenge’ as he launched a offensive against the ruling AAP, claiming that the state is ripe for political transformation. He addressed party workers and locals during the event, where he also distributed sweets to celebrate the party’s recent assembly victories. Chugh concluded, saying that ‘Chai pe Charcha’ marks the foundational step of a mass public movement to unseat the current AAP government.

Punjab Governor’s ADC Gaurav Malik resigns

Squadron Leader Gaurav Malik has been relieved of his duties as aide-de-camp (Military) to the Punjab Governor, following his resignation linked to personal reasons. This resignation marks the second occurrence of such a departure in 30 months. Malik, who had been serving in the role since August 2024 after moving from Assam, submitted his resignation a few weeks prior. Sources indicated that he belonged to the Short Service Commission and had nearly a year of service left. The departure follows a similar transition involving Malik’s predecessor, Squadron Leader Amit Tiwari. Tiwari had served as ADC (military) to then-Governor Banwari Lal Purohit.