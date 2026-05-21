Dehradun raids expose ‘Jihadi Drug’ network: NCB busts illegal Captagon factory in Sahaspur

DEHRADUN: In a major blow to international narcotics smuggling, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an illegal drug manufacturing unit in the Sahaspur area of Dehradun. The raid, carried out under the agency’s “Operation RAGEPILL”, uncovered a sophisticated network allegedly producing “Captagon”, a highly addictive synthetic stimulant widely referred to as the “Jihadi Drug” due to its alleged links with militant groups.

The raid on “Green Herbals”, an industrial unit operating without valid licences, resulted in the seizure of approximately two lakh Captagon tablets. Officials estimate the international market value of the contraband to be worth crores of rupees.

The operation, led by the NCB, was the culmination of a trail that began following the arrest of a Syrian national, Albras Ahmed, in Delhi. Sources privy to the investigation revealed that during custodial interrogation, Ahmed confessed that a significant portion of a 227-kg haul previously seized by the NCB was manufactured at the Sahaspur facility in Dehradun.

“The accused disclosed that approximately 31.5 kg of the drugs were produced at the Green Herbals facility in Dehradun in November last year,” an investigating official stated. Following this tip-off, an NCB team conducted a midnight raid on May 16, discovering state-of-the-art pharmaceutical machinery, precursor chemicals and finished packaging material.

The factory owner, identified as Sanjay Kumar, has been arrested and transported to Delhi for further questioning regarding the wider supply chain. Preliminary investigations suggest the drugs were destined for markets in West Asia.

Startling revelations have emerged regarding the operational model of the unit. Officials claim Kumar allegedly charged a “daily rent” of Rs 50,000 to allow third-party syndicates to use his facility for manufacturing illicit narcotics. Kumar has been charged under the stringent NDPS Act.