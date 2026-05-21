Delhi airport issues advisory on Ebola for passengers, other international airports to follow soon

NEW DELHI: Following a directive from the Centre’s Health Department on Ebola, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has issued an advisory for passengers arriving from or transiting through DR Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, where Ebola cases have been reported.

Chennai International Airport has issued SOPs on Ebola to all international airlines operating from the airport, while other international airports in the country are finalising their advisories with their respective Airport Health Organisations (APHOs).

The Directorate General of Health Services, operating under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Services, has cautioned passengers from these countries to watch out if they suffer from fever, weakness or fatigue, headache, muscle pain, Vomiting, Diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding and sore throat.

“They need to immediately report to the airport health officer or health desk before immigration clearance,” the advisory said.

It also urged passengers who have had direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a person expected or confirmed to have Ebola to report to the officer or health desk.