Delhi airport issues advisory on Ebola for passengers, other international airports to follow soon

NEW DELHI: Following a directive from the Centre’s Health Department on Ebola, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has issued an advisory for passengers arriving from or transiting through DR Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, where Ebola cases have been reported.
Chennai International Airport has issued SOPs on Ebola to all international airlines operating from the airport, while other international airports in the country are finalising their advisories with their respective Airport Health Organisations (APHOs).
The Directorate General of Health Services, operating under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Services, has cautioned passengers from these countries to watch out if they suffer from fever, weakness or fatigue, headache, muscle pain, Vomiting, Diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding and sore throat.
“They need to immediately report to the airport health officer or health desk before immigration clearance,” the advisory said.
It also urged passengers who have had direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a person expected or confirmed to have Ebola to report to the officer or health desk.
21-day watch
The advisory has also asked passengers who develop the above symptoms within 21 days of arrival to immediately seek medical care and inform health care authorities about their travel history.
The health screening and public health measures have been issued in line with international health regulations, it added.
Chennai airport SOP to international airlines
Chennai International Airport has asked all international airlines operating from its airport to provide Self Declaration forms to all passengers during the journey or during boarding, including passengers arriving through transit flights originating from the affected African countries.
Cabin crew members have been asked to ensure that all passengers fill them up before the flight's arrival. They need to be collected and handed over to the designated counters at the Immigration desk on arrival, it said in a directive to these airlines.
“Mandatory in-flight announcements regarding Ebola disease symptoms and reporting requirements shall be made during the flight as per Government of India guidelines,” it said.
Crew members need to immediately report any passenger exhibiting symptoms associated with Ebola, like fever, weakness, headache, vomiting, rash, diarrhoea, bleeding manifestations, etc., to the APHO on arrival.
Airlines are also advised to ensure availability of masks, gloves, PPE kits, sanitisers and universal precaution kits onboard as per prescribed guidelines.
The Chennai APHO will hold an emergency coordination meeting on Friday with the international airlines, CISF, state health authorities and other stakeholders.
Other international airports
A source at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru told TNIE that airport officials were following up on developments related to Ebola. “No guidelines or advisories have been issued so far, but if anything comes up, it would be shared via social media,” the source said.
A spokesperson for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai said they have not issued any advisory on Ebola as of this date.