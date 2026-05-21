Government to update master plans for Northeast river basins

NEW DELHI: Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Wednesday chaired the 14th High-Powered Review Board meeting of the Brahmaputra Board with officials and stakeholders from northeastern states, identifying 76 river basins and sub-basins for updated master plans.

They will use modern technologies like GIS, LiDAR, remote sensing, and hydrological modelling to improve river basin management and flood planning.

Patil also launched the State Water Reforms Framework, a national initiative aimed at improving water governance in states and Union Territories.

The framework contains 75 indicators divided into five areas, including policy and regulation, infrastructure, project monitoring, digitalisation, research, and community participation. States and Union Territories have been given seven months to submit responses on the reform indicators by January 31, 2027.