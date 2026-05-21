India slams Pakistan at UN, says ‘heinous acts’ no surprise from country bombing its own people

India on Wednesday slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council, accusing it of carrying out cross-border attacks on Afghan civilians and describing such actions as consistent with a country that “bombs its own people” and engages in “systematic genocide”.
The remarks came after Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during the annual open debate on the protection of civilians in armed conflict, held under China’s presidency of the Council for May.
Responding strongly, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, said it was “ironic” that Pakistan, with long-tainted record of genocidal acts”, had sought to comment on matters that were internal to India.
Parvathaneni referred to estimates by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, which documented around 750 civilian deaths and injuries in Afghanistan during the first three months of 2026 due to cross-border violence allegedly involving Pakistani military forces.
According to UNAMA estimates cited by India, 94 of 95 civilian casualty incidents were attributed to Pakistani security personnel.
The Indian envoy also referred to an alleged air strike in Kabul during Ramzan, claiming that Pakistan had targeted the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in March, resulting in civilian casualties.
Quoting UN estimates, he said the strike killed 269 civilians and injured 122 others, adding that the facility could not have been considered a legitimate military target.
“It is hypocritical to espouse high principles of international law while targeting innocent civilians in the dark,” Parvathaneni said, adding that the strikes had taken place after evening tarawih prayers.
He further cited UN estimates indicating that more than 94,000 people had been displaced by cross-border violence in Afghanistan, and said such actions reflected Pakistan’s repeated attempts to “externalise internal failures”.
Drawing a historical parallel, Parvathaneni referred to Operation Searchlight in 1971, accusing Pakistan of carrying out systematic violence in former East Pakistan, now Bangladesh.
India also reiterated concerns over cross-border terrorism, asserting that countries sponsoring or sheltering terror groups must be held accountable. “No cause or grievance can justify deliberate attacks against civilians,” Parvathaneni said, while underscoring the need to regulate the use of drones, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems in conflict situations in accordance with international law.
He also said civilian protection could not rely solely on humanitarian responses and called for a comprehensive approach to addressing violence aimed at achieving political objectives, including terrorism.
(With inputs from PTI)