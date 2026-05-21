India slams Pakistan at UN, says ‘heinous acts’ no surprise from country bombing its own people

India on Wednesday slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council, accusing it of carrying out cross-border attacks on Afghan civilians and describing such actions as consistent with a country that “bombs its own people” and engages in “systematic genocide”.

The remarks came after Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during the annual open debate on the protection of civilians in armed conflict, held under China’s presidency of the Council for May.

Responding strongly, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, said it was “ironic” that Pakistan, with long-tainted record of genocidal acts”, had sought to comment on matters that were internal to India.

Parvathaneni referred to estimates by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, which documented around 750 civilian deaths and injuries in Afghanistan during the first three months of 2026 due to cross-border violence allegedly involving Pakistani military forces.

According to UNAMA estimates cited by India, 94 of 95 civilian casualty incidents were attributed to Pakistani security personnel.

The Indian envoy also referred to an alleged air strike in Kabul during Ramzan, claiming that Pakistan had targeted the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in March, resulting in civilian casualties.

Quoting UN estimates, he said the strike killed 269 civilians and injured 122 others, adding that the facility could not have been considered a legitimate military target.

“It is hypocritical to espouse high principles of international law while targeting innocent civilians in the dark,” Parvathaneni said, adding that the strikes had taken place after evening tarawih prayers.