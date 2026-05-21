India undertakes world’s largest TB screening programme, says Nadda

NEW DELHI: India has undertaken one of the world’s largest tuberculosis screening and early detection programmes as part of its efforts to eliminate TB, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Wednesday.

Addressing a high-level side event on ‘Ministerial Perspectives on Lung Health Screening’ during the 79th Session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Nadda said timely screening, early diagnosis and equitable access to care lie at the heart of resilient and people-centred health systems in India.

“Under the National TB Elimination Programme and the vision of a ‘TB-Mukt Bharat,’ India has undertaken one of the world’s largest screening and early detection efforts,” he said at the event, “Does Your Health System Struggle with Lung Health Screening?”, organised by the Stop TB Partnership and co-hosted by India, Japan, the Philippines and Zambia.

He said strengthening lung health screening was not merely about technology or diagnostic tools, but about saving lives, reducing suffering, preventing catastrophic health expenditure, protecting livelihoods and strengthening healthcare systems.

Nadda also underlined that India has “expanded active case finding among vulnerable populations through house-to-house outreach, mobile screening teams, community campaigns and focused drives in high-risk areas and among vulnerable populations”.

Highlighting that India has significantly scaled up modern diagnostics to detect TB and other lung diseases, he said molecular testing platforms, digital chest X-ray services, AI-assisted interpretation tools, handheld screening devices and decentralised testing systems were being deployed extensively to reduce diagnostic delays, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

He stressed that “innovation must serve equity and technology must reach the last mile”.

Nadda also highlighted the role of primary healthcare reforms under Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres and the extensive frontline workforce in bringing healthcare services closer to communities.

The minister reiterated that diagnosis alone was insufficient and emphasised the need for nutritional support, treatment adherence assistance, social protection and community solidarity.

“Through the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, India has mobilised citizens, institutions, corporates and communities to support TB patients and their families,” he added.

Speaking about India’s digital initiatives, Nadda said the ministry had launched the TB Mukt Bharat App featuring “Khushi”, an AI-enabled multilingual chatbot designed to be accessible even on entry-level smartphones.

The platform provides real-time guidance on symptoms, entitlements and the nearest diagnostic facilities, helping bridge the gap between symptom onset and timely care.

Calling for stronger global collaboration, he proposed key international priorities for advancing lung health. These include mainstreaming lung health within Universal Health Coverage frameworks, expanding affordable access to diagnostics, digital tools and screening technologies, strengthening primary healthcare systems for respiratory health, promoting innovation, domestic manufacturing and technology transfer, and ensuring sustainable financing for the prevention and early detection of TB and other lung diseases.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to ending TB ahead of global targets, the minister said the fight against TB could become a gateway to stronger health systems, better diagnostics, cleaner environments, improved nutrition and more equitable societies.

He also urged the global community to move from delayed diagnosis to early detection, from fragmented programmes to integrated care, and from disease control to health system transformation.

Nadda reiterated India’s readiness to collaborate with governments, innovators, development partners and communities in advancing practical and scalable solutions for lung health screening worldwide.

India had earlier aimed to eliminate TB by 2025, five years ahead of the UN target.

India has achieved a 21 per cent reduction in TB incidence and a 25 per cent decline in TB mortality over the past decade, both outpacing global averages.

Treatment coverage has reached 92 per cent, while undetected cases have sharply declined from more than 10 lakh annually to less than one lakh, reflecting intensified case-finding efforts.