Indian Army Para SF joins US special ops live demo for first time

NEW DELHI: In a first, an Indian Army Para Special Forces contingent joined troops from nine countries in the live Capability Exercise (CAPEX) conducted during the United States Special Operations Command’s SOF Week in Florida this week.

The exercise, titled “Battle in the Bay”, conducted on Wednesday along the Tampa waterfront, involved coordinated air, maritime and ground operations by elite SF units in a simulated operational scenario.

According to a statement by the Indian Army Thursday, the Indian contingent showcased capabilities in counter-terrorism, unconventional warfare, high-altitude combat and jungle warfare operations.

The contingent was part of a top-level tri-service Special Forces (SF) delegation led by Western Command chief Lt Gen Pushpendra Pal Singh, the senior most serving Special Forces officer in the Indian military.

SOF Week is among the world’s largest gatherings focused on Special Forces, bringing together military commanders, strategic partners and defence industry representatives from over 70 countries.

While Indian military personnel have engaged regularly with American Special Operations units through bilateral exercises and military exchanges, this was the first time an Indian contingent participated in the live CAPEX event during SOF Week.

The Army said the delegation also took part in “high-level strategic engagements” and bilateral interactions with senior Special Operations commanders from partner countries, besides attending capability demonstrations and industry exhibitions.

India and the United States have steadily expanded cooperation in the Special Forces domain over the past two decades. The flagship exercise in this relationship is Vajra Prahar, a joint drill conducted between the Indian Army’s Para Special Forces and the United States Army Special Forces, better known as the Green Berets.

The latest edition was held earlier this year at the Special Forces Training School in Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh.