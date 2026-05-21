J&K names school after Pahalgam ponywallah who took on terrorist

SRINAGAR: A year after the Pahalgam terror attack claimed 26 lives, the Jammu and Kashmir government has named a school in Anantnag district after Adil Hussain Shah, the ponywallah who was killed by terrorists.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday announced that Government High School, Hapatnard, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, has been renamed by the government after the late Adil Hussain Shah.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister Abdullah. Adil was among the 26 victims of the terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. The terrorists had attacked a group of tourists at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, killing 25 tourists and Adil, who was present at the scene and attempted to snatch the weapon of one of the attackers to save tourists.

The renaming ceremony of Government High School Hapatnar to Shaheed Adil Memorial High School Hapatnar was presided over by Education Minister Sakeena Itoo along with Adil’s family.