Khanduri laid to rest with full state honours in Haridwar

DEHRADUN: Major General (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri, Uttarakhand’s two-time former Chief Minister and former Union Minister for Road Transport, was laid to rest on Wednesday with full state and military honours at Haridwar’s Khadkhadi Ghat, bringing to a close a life marked by distinguished service to the nation and the state.
Uttarakhand bid a final, poignant farewell to the veteran statesman, whose passing drew widespread mourning across political and public circles. The funeral procession was attended by several dignitaries, reflecting the profound impact Khanduri had on India’s political landscape.
Among those present to pay their respects were Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and Member of Parliament Anil Baluni.
Earlier, the atmosphere at the BJP state headquarters in Dehradun was one of deep grief. Thousands gathered to catch a final glimpse of the leader, with chants of "Khanduri Amar Rahe" reverberating through the air.
His daughter, Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, and his son, Manish Khanduri, stood visibly inconsolable as the state paid tribute. The funeral cortege later proceeded to Haridwar, where Manish Khanduri performed the final rites.
Reflecting on his legacy of dual service as a soldier and politician, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar remarked, "Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri served the nation with distinction. He transitioned seamlessly from a military officer to a Chief Minister and a Chief Minister. He was a man of refined thoughts and an ascetic personality whose contributions will remain etched in history."
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described his passing as an "irreparable loss" for the hill state. "He was our guardian. While the void he leaves can never be filled, his ideals will continue to inspire us," he said.
Former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari lauded the veteran leader’s moral clarity, calling him an "epitome of integrity and discipline."
Meanwhile, MP Anil Baluni highlighted Khanduri’s transformative role in national infrastructure, particularly his efforts in conceptualising and implementing the Golden Quadrilateral project. "His vision revolutionised connectivity. His legacy lives on in every highway he helped build," Baluni noted.
The solemn ceremony, conducted with full military protocol, served as a final salute to a man whose life was dedicated to the service of the Indian Army and the people of Uttarakhand. His passing marks the end of a storied chapter in the state’s socio-political history.