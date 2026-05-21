Khanduri laid to rest with full state honours in Haridwar

DEHRADUN: Major General (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri, Uttarakhand’s two-time former Chief Minister and former Union Minister for Road Transport, was laid to rest on Wednesday with full state and military honours at Haridwar’s Khadkhadi Ghat, bringing to a close a life marked by distinguished service to the nation and the state.

Uttarakhand bid a final, poignant farewell to the veteran statesman, whose passing drew widespread mourning across political and public circles. The funeral procession was attended by several dignitaries, reflecting the profound impact Khanduri had on India’s political landscape.

Among those present to pay their respects were Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and Member of Parliament Anil Baluni.

Earlier, the atmosphere at the BJP state headquarters in Dehradun was one of deep grief. Thousands gathered to catch a final glimpse of the leader, with chants of "Khanduri Amar Rahe" reverberating through the air.