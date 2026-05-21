Modi making reels in Italy, while our youth tormented by paper leaks: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NEET-UG paper leak, saying he had neither accepted responsibility nor removed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from the post.

In a post on X in Hindi, he said the Congress will not stop till Pradhan resigns and a robust system to prevent paper leaks is put in place.

Taking a swipe at Modi, he said while the prime minister was making reels in Italy, the youth of India were taking to the streets seeking justice over the paper leak.

"When Modi ji was making reels while handing out candies in Italy - youth in India, tormented by paper leaks, were taking to the streets demanding justice," he said in his post.

"Because the NEET Paper Leak has ruined the futures of lakhs of students. Many children have even lost their lives. And Modi ji neither took responsibility, nor removed Dharmendra Pradhan, nor uttered a single word," he said.