Nationwide chemists' strike spotlights demand for PM intervention over illegal online medicine sales

NEW DELHI: A nationwide strike by chemists and druggists on Wednesday brought renewed attention to demands for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention against the alleged illegal and unregulated online sale of medicines across India, as the sector raised concerns over patient safety, regulatory violations, and the survival of small licensed retailers.

The appeal was made on the same day the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), which has over 12 lakh members, observed a nationwide one-day token strike against illegal and uncontrolled online sale of medicines, sale of medicines without valid prescriptions, and predatory deep discounting practices by online platforms.

The association described the strike as "successful," however government sources said it did not disrupt medicine availability, noting that several state-level retail pharmacy associations did not participate and kept their shops open.

In its memorandum, the AIOCD said that more than 12.40 lakh chemists and druggists across India participated in the strike after due intimation and public notice, in response to long-standing concerns over the alleged rampant and illegal online sale of medicines.

They said the strike was conducted peacefully following a unanimous resolution passed by members, along with all state and district chemists and druggists associations, reflecting growing unrest among licensed chemists and healthcare stakeholders.

“The unchecked and unregulated online sale of medicines, circulation of fake and unverifiable e-prescriptions, home delivery of medicines without proper medical consultation, and predatory deep discounting practices adopted by online platforms have created a dangerous and alarming situation in the country,” said the letter, written by AIOCD President, JS Shinde, and General Secretary, Rajiv Singhal.

“These practices pose a grave threat not only to the health and safety of crores of innocent patients but also to the livelihood and survival of lakhs of licensed chemists and druggists who have been serving the healthcare needs of society with dedication and responsibility for decades,” they added.