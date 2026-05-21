Nationwide chemists' strike spotlights demand for PM intervention over illegal online medicine sales

NEW DELHI: A nationwide strike by chemists and druggists on Wednesday brought renewed attention to demands for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention against the alleged illegal and unregulated online sale of medicines across India, as the sector raised concerns over patient safety, regulatory violations, and the survival of small licensed retailers.
The appeal was made on the same day the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), which has over 12 lakh members, observed a nationwide one-day token strike against illegal and uncontrolled online sale of medicines, sale of medicines without valid prescriptions, and predatory deep discounting practices by online platforms.
The association described the strike as "successful," however government sources said it did not disrupt medicine availability, noting that several state-level retail pharmacy associations did not participate and kept their shops open.
In its memorandum, the AIOCD said that more than 12.40 lakh chemists and druggists across India participated in the strike after due intimation and public notice, in response to long-standing concerns over the alleged rampant and illegal online sale of medicines.
They said the strike was conducted peacefully following a unanimous resolution passed by members, along with all state and district chemists and druggists associations, reflecting growing unrest among licensed chemists and healthcare stakeholders.
“The unchecked and unregulated online sale of medicines, circulation of fake and unverifiable e-prescriptions, home delivery of medicines without proper medical consultation, and predatory deep discounting practices adopted by online platforms have created a dangerous and alarming situation in the country,” said the letter, written by AIOCD President, JS Shinde, and General Secretary, Rajiv Singhal.
“These practices pose a grave threat not only to the health and safety of crores of innocent patients but also to the livelihood and survival of lakhs of licensed chemists and druggists who have been serving the healthcare needs of society with dedication and responsibility for decades,” they added.
The association also demanded a complete prohibition on the sale and home delivery of medicines without valid, verified, and legally compliant prescriptions, along with strict action against predatory pricing and unethical deep discounting practices adopted by online platforms and corporate entities.
They said “it is pertinent to mention that there exists no clear and legal framework permitting online sale of medicines under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules, 1945. Despite this, several online entities have continued to operate in blatant violation of the law for many years.”
Further, they said GSR 817(E), issued in 2018 merely for inviting public objections and suggestions, has now become redundant and irrelevant.
Likewise, GSR 220(E), introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic as a temporary emergency measure, is now being misused by online medicine platforms and quick commerce operators for uncontrolled and indiscriminate delivery of medicines across the country.
They demanded that these rules be withdrawn, stating they are being “misused for unauthorised online medicine distribution."
“These serious violations and irregularities have repeatedly been brought to the notice of the concerned ministries and authorities along with documentary evidence. However, despite acknowledging several illegal operations, no effective and visible action has been initiated so far,” the appeal said.
Highlighting that the “chemist fraternity has always remained one of the strongest pillars of India's healthcare delivery system,” the appeal said, “Even during the unprecedented Covid pandemic, chemists and druggists across the nation worked tirelessly as frontline healthcare support providers and ensured uninterrupted supply of medicines to every corner of the country, often risking their own lives in service of humanity.”
Seeking “immediate intervention and decisive action,” the association said this would help in “safeguarding public health, preserve the sanctity of India's regulated pharmaceutical system, and protect lakhs of small licensed chemists and their employees from irreparable harm.”
Responding to the call given by AIOCD and various state associations, chemists and druggists across districts in the country kept their establishments closed and extended unanimous support to the movement, the association claimed in a statement.