Nautapa to intensify heat across North India from May 25; IMD predicts rain relief in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Amid warnings of severe heatwave conditions, loo and related health risks, the nine-day period of intense heat known as “Nautapa” will begin across North India on May 25 and continue till June 2. However, some relief is likely on May 22 as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorms in parts of Punjab, even as the ongoing heatwave is expected to persist till at least May 27.
The term “Nautapa”, ‘Nau’ meaning nine and ‘tapa’ meaning intense heat, has its roots in the folklore and culture of Rajasthan, though its effects are also felt in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of northwest India. The term refers to the period when the sun transits through the Rohini Nakshatra, traditionally considered the hottest phase of the year. While the IMD does not officially endorse the astrological term “Nautapa”, sources said its timing often coincides with peak pre-monsoon heat patterns.
A bulletin issued by the Chandigarh office of the IMD stated that isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is expected over Punjab on May 22. At the same time, the department has issued an orange alert for heatwave to severe heatwave conditions at many places in Punjab and Haryana over the next seven days. Thunderstorms, dust storms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely at isolated places in both states on May 22.
“Severe heatwave is likely at a few places over Bathinda, Barnala, Mansa, Sangrur, Patiala, SAS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts of Punjab, while heatwave conditions are likely at Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Faridkot, Muktsar, Moga, Ludhiana and Rupnagar. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour are likely at isolated places over Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Amritsar,” the bulletin stated.
The IMD has forecast dry weather in Punjab during the period, with no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next seven days. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely at many places on May 20, 21 and from May 24 to 26, and at a few places on May 22 and 23 in the state. Compared to the previous day, there was a fall of 0.9°C in the average maximum temperature, though it remained appreciably above normal by 3.5°C. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the state was 45.9°C at Faridkot.
The IMD has issued alerts indicating above-normal heatwave days in northwest and central India, with temperatures expected to rise to 42°C to 46°C or higher in many areas during this period. Warm nights are also expected, providing little relief.
According to the IMD, the western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu division at 3.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked. An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Punjab and adjoining Pakistan at 900 metres above mean sea level, while another upper air cyclonic circulation lies over north Haryana and adjoining areas at 1.5 km above mean sea level.
“As compared to yesterday, today there is a fall of 0.9°C in the average maximum temperature. However, it remains appreciably above normal by 3.9°C in the state. The highest maximum temperature in the state is 45.8°C recorded at Sirsa,” the bulletin stated.
The IMD bulletin issued in Delhi stated that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed in many pockets of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand, at a few places in East Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh, and heatwave conditions in many pockets of Punjab, as well as a few pockets of West Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Madhya Pradesh.
“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in many or some pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during May 21 to 27, with heatwave conditions over Punjab during May 21 to 27. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are also likely in a few or isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh during May 21 to 27 and West Rajasthan during May 25 to 27, with heatwave conditions over West Uttar Pradesh during May 21 to 27,” the bulletin stated.
Heatwave conditions are also very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 21. Warm night conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh during May 21 to 23 and over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on May 21 and 22.
A yellow alert has been issued for several places across Himachal Pradesh. According to the state Meteorological Centre, minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2°C to 7°C, while maximum temperatures may increase by 4°C to 5°C. As a result, heatwave conditions are expected in Shimla, Una, Dharamshala, Solan and Palampur.
In view of the rising temperatures, Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park has implemented a comprehensive summer diet plan to safeguard the health and comfort of its animals.
To combat heat stress, the zoo is providing 100 kg of ice cubes daily to each bear throughout the summer season. Bears, along with monkeys and elephants, are also being given fresh watermelon to ensure hydration and cooling.
Recognising increased fluid and electrolyte loss during hot weather, Glucon-D powder is being mixed in the drinking water of all carnivorous and omnivorous animals to maintain energy levels and prevent dehydration.
The zoo has also made seasonal adjustments to fruit and vegetable intake. Bananas have been replaced with papaya, which is easier to digest and contains more water. For herbivores and birds, cabbage leaves have been replaced with spinach leaves, while radish has been substituted with cucumber for better hydration and cooling.