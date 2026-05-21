Nautapa to intensify heat across North India from May 25; IMD predicts rain relief in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Amid warnings of severe heatwave conditions, loo and related health risks, the nine-day period of intense heat known as “Nautapa” will begin across North India on May 25 and continue till June 2. However, some relief is likely on May 22 as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorms in parts of Punjab, even as the ongoing heatwave is expected to persist till at least May 27.

The term “Nautapa”, ‘Nau’ meaning nine and ‘tapa’ meaning intense heat, has its roots in the folklore and culture of Rajasthan, though its effects are also felt in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of northwest India. The term refers to the period when the sun transits through the Rohini Nakshatra, traditionally considered the hottest phase of the year. While the IMD does not officially endorse the astrological term “Nautapa”, sources said its timing often coincides with peak pre-monsoon heat patterns.

A bulletin issued by the Chandigarh office of the IMD stated that isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is expected over Punjab on May 22. At the same time, the department has issued an orange alert for heatwave to severe heatwave conditions at many places in Punjab and Haryana over the next seven days. Thunderstorms, dust storms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely at isolated places in both states on May 22.