No new hydroelectric projects for Upper Ganga basin, Centre tells SC

NEW DELHI: The Centre has submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court stating that it is not in favour of permitting any new hydroelectric projects in the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi river basins, apart from the existing seven projects that are either commissioned or in advanced stages of construction.

The Supreme Court has been examining this issue since the disastrous floods in Uttarakhand in 2013. Following recommendations from several committees to halt new projects, certain companies opposed the decision and filed petitions.

The joint affidavit was filed after a consensus was reached among Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Ministry of Power (MoP), and Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJ), in response to a notice issued by the top court on January 20, 2026.

The consensus decision was submitted to the Supreme Court along with reasons for limiting the number of hydropower projects. The government emphasised that additional hydropower projects could significantly increase the risk of floods, disrupt river flow, and undermine the river’s spiritual significance.