Parliamentary panel members grill NTA officials over NEET paper 'leak', agency denies breach in system

Several MPs questioned senior officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, with the agency’s director general stating that the NEET-UG paper leak did not originate from the NTA system and that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the case, sources said.

During a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, several MPs questioned the NTA officials on the steps taken by them to strengthen the exam system in order to prevent paper leaks in the future.

The panel had summoned top officials of the education ministry, including Education Secretary Vineet Joshi.

The NTA officials, including Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi and Director General Abhishek Singh, gave a detailed presentation on the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Report on reforms in the agency.

The sources said on queries from the MPs on how the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) paper was leaked, Singh said it was not leaked through their system.

At this, several MPs asked him then how did the paper get leaked and what was the need to cancel the exam and hold a retest.

According to the sources, the NTA DG said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking into the matter.

Some opposition MPs demanded that the probe report be presented before the panel, but some of their counterparts from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) objected to this, saying the CBI is an independent body and it should be allowed to do its work.

The sources said Singh gave a detailed presentation on the implementation of the steps recommended in the Radhakrishnan Report on NTA reforms and informed that around 70 per cent of the short-term measures suggested have already been implemented.