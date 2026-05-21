PM Modi asks ministers to focus on 2047 vision, next-generation reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked his council of ministers to work with a vision for 2047, stressing that reform measures should aim to make people’s lives easier and more comfortable by then.

At the meeting of the council of ministers, the prime minister said that maximum stress should be given on the next generation reforms so that all round development could be achieved by the country by 2047 when the India will celebrate the 100 years of Independence.

During the meeting, sources said Modi gave broad outline of the reform initiatives through which the country becomes developed by 2047.

He repeatedly told the ministers that their aim and objective should always be in bringing comfort to the people's lives and there should be "ease of living" for people.

Modi also said that there should not be any interference in the people's lives in any way, the sources said.

The prime minister told the ministers to take all possible steps so that people get maximum benefits from the government welfare programmes.

He said this is the time to look forward, not dwell on what has been done in the past.

Modi noted that while the government has been in power since 2014, the focus in 2026 must be on future goals and achievements.

He advised ministers to remain focused on governance and delivery, the sources said.