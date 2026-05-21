Prime Minister Modi showcases India’s cultural heritage through gifts to Norway’s royals and PM

During his visit to Norway as part of a five-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a curated selection of traditional Indian artworks to Norway’s royal family and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, highlighting India’s rich cultural heritage while drawing connections with Norway’s longstanding appreciation for nature, craftsmanship and sustainability.

On May 18–19, during the fourth leg of his diplomatic tour, Modi gifted Støre a pressed orchid painting along with orchid-themed paperweights crafted from real orchids and ferns sourced from the mist-laden valleys of Sikkim. Created by local artisans, the artworks preserve the natural beauty of the Eastern Himalayas and reflect the ecological consciousness of India’s first organic state. The gifts also underscored shared values between India and Norway, particularly in sustainability and environmental stewardship.

To Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway, the Prime Minister presented a Kalamkari painting featuring the Sun and Moon motif. Originating in Andhra Pradesh, Kalamkari is a centuries-old textile art tradition known for its intricate hand-painted and block-printed designs made using natural dyes. The artwork symbolises cosmic balance — with the Sun representing vitality and consciousness, and the Moon signifying calmness and intuition. The celestial theme was also seen as a nod to Norway’s “midnight sun” phenomenon, where daylight and darkness coexist.

Queen Sonja of Norway received a palm leaf Pattachitra artwork from Odisha, one of India’s oldest and most intricate art forms. Unlike conventional cloth paintings, the craft involves engraving detailed imagery onto treated palm leaves from the Palmyra tree. Known for its precision and storytelling tradition, the art form combines classical iconography with delicate craftsmanship, echoing Norway’s own traditions of manuscript art and folk storytelling.