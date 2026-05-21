Punjab BJP likely to appoint Sikh leader as party president ahead of 2027 polls

CHANDIGARH: As this three-year tenure of incumbent Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar ends in July, the party is likely to appoint a Sikh candidate as the state heads for polling in 2027.

Few known names have been making rounds, including Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu and former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal. Bittu is the grandson of former Chief Minister Beant Singh who had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress, while Badal is the first cousin of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Other persons being considered for the party president post are: Jagmohan Singh Raju former bureaucrat turned politician, Kewal Dhillon who joined the saffron party after resigning from the Congress, senior BJP leader Manjit Singh Rai, Rajya Sabha MP and founder chancellor of Chandigarh University Satnam Sandhu, former minister and EX-MLA Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, and ex-MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, who has been visiting Punjab and participating in party functions and rallies, is pushing for a Sikh face, sources said.