Rahul Gandhi makes Constitution jibe at top BJP leadership, party seeks apology

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: Firing a fresh salvo at the BJP and the RSS over the alleged threat to the ‘Constitution of India’ from them, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, questioned the silence of the people when the “Constitution is torn” while exhorting them to protect it as their duty.

The Congress MP also called upon the people to describe PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the RSS as “traitors”.

Attacking the BJP and its parent organisation, the RSS, in Rae Bareli, Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Constitution carried the voice and blood of the people.

While addressing a ‘Bahujan Swabhiman Sabha’ in his parliamentary constituency on the second day of his two-day visit to Raebareli and Amethi, Gandhi said, “You all are clapping... but when RSS functionaries tear and throw away this Constitution right in front of you, you remain silent.”

Since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi has been reiterating that the Constitution of India is under attack by the BJP and RSS. It has been one of the main elements of his speeches against rival BJP, which, he says, have destroyed the values of the document.

Meanwhile, BJP president Nitin Nabin launched a sharp counterattack on Rahul Gandhi over his “traitor” remarks allegedly directed at the PM and Amit Shah, calling them “unfortunate” and reflective of Gandhi’s “anarchic mindset and character”.