Security forces recover 67 looted weapons in Manipur, arrest four UNLF(P) militants in major crackdown

GUWAHATI: In a major breakthrough, Manipur Police and security forces recovered 67 looted weapons by arresting four members of a militant group.

Acting on intelligence regarding attempts to sell looted arms and ammunition in the Lamshang area of Imphal West district, the police launched a special operation on Wednesday at Lamdeng falling under the Lamsang police station.

During the operation, two members of United National Liberation Front (Pambei faction) or UNLF (P), identified as Heishnam Thomas Singh (29) of Mayang Imphal Kokchai and Arambam Tomtom Singh (29) of Lamshang Heibongpokpi Mayai Leikai, were apprehended along with one INSAS light machine gun, three INSAS light machine gun magazines and 14 live cartridges.

When the process of arrest was underway, associates of the two rebels fired at the security forces, resulting in a brief exchange of fire. Later, two of those who fired, identified as Ningthoujam Rakesh Singh and Chingakham Mahesh Singh, were apprehended.

During interrogation, the arrested persons disclosed that they had come to sell the seized weapons on the instruction of self-styled “lance corporal” Naorem Bijoy alias Macha of UNLF (P). They further admitted their involvement in the sale of looted arms and ammunition earlier.

“Subsequently, joint security forces, comprising Manipur Police, Assam Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force, conducted cordon and search operation at an unauthorised UNLF (P) camp located at Lamdeng, and recovered 29 weapons,” Manipur Police said in a statement.

The seized weapons were 16 AK series rifles, four 9mm pistols, three M21 rifles, one M4 rifle carbine, four M16 rifles and one .22 rifle.