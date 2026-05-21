Twisha Sharma's absconding husband petitions MP High Court seeking anticipatory bail in dowry death case

BHOPAL: Nine days after the alleged dowry death of former model and actor Twisha Sharma, her absconding advocate husband Samarth Singh filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s principal bench in Jabalpur seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

Twisha’s parents have also moved a petition seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted by a Bhopal Court on May 17 to Twisha’s mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh.

Samarth and his mother Giribala are among the two main accused in the dowry death case.

"We’ve already moved a petition in the MP HC in Jabalpur for cancellation of Giribala's anticipatory bail, which was granted to her by the Bhopal Court, ignoring the established basic principles of law on May 17," said Ankur Pandey, the advocate for Twisha’s parents.

Pandey stated that they will also approach the HC seeking a second post-mortem examination of Twisha’s body at AIIMS-Delhi after a JMFC court in Bhopal on Wednesday turned down the plea citing jurisdictional limits.

"Thirdly, we will request the HC to order immediate preservation, protection, and forensic securing of all relevant call detail records (CDRs), tower location data, electronic communication records, internet usage logs, WhatsApp and digital metadata, and all other connected electronic evidence pertaining to dozens of mobile phone numbers," Pandey said.

The actor’s family is expected to object to Samarth’s anticipatory bail plea in the MP HC.

Importantly, since the Bhopal court rejected his anticipatory bail application on May 18 in the death case registered against him and his mother at Bhopal’s Katara Hills police station, Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh has been untraceable.

Bhopal Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar has increased the reward for information about Samarth, from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000.