3.2 lakh NEET-UG candidates seek centre change for re-exam; NTA begins fee refund process

NEW DELHI: With the National Testing Agency permitting candidates to opt for different centres if they prefer for the rescheduled NEET-UG exam on June 21, a total of 3.2 lakh candidates have applied online for a change of venue, said a senior official of the National Testing Agency.

The NTA, which annually conducts the medical entrance exam, also began the process of refunding the fee paid by candidates for the May 3 exam which got cancelled, the official told the TNIE. A dedicated fee refund portal has been created and candidates have been asked to submit details from Friday night (May 22). The actual refund will happen after May 27.

A total of 22.05 lakh candidates appeared for the NEER exam in India and abroad.

After the exam got cancelled in light of the leak of multiple questions, education officials said that no new fee would be charged for the re-NEET. Additionally, the fee collected for the May exam would be refunded.

The official said, "We have started the refund process from Friday night (May 23). The deadline to claim refunds is May 27 until 11:50 pm. We will collate all the details and start refunding the money after May 27."

These are the fee details: General category have paid a fee of Rs 1,700,, OBC and EWS candidates Rs 1,600, SC, ST and Persons With Disabilities have paid a fee of Rs 1,000 NRI candidates have paid Rs 9,500.

An official release on Friday night said the refund portal has gone live.

Here is how you can claim ur refund:

*Log in to your NEET UG 2026 registration portal

*Click the refund link

*Submit your bank account details

What you should have on hand to claim your refund:

• Account Holder Name

• IFSC Code

• Account Number

• Bank Name

• Cancelled cheque (optional).

Logon to: neet.nta.nic.in

Meanwhile, at a separate event in Delhi on Friday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Centre has gone all out to ensure that a 100 percent error-free re-exam will be held. Many tough decisions too have been taken to put an end to malpractices, he added.