32,000 BLOs to launch door-to-door voter roll revision drive in Jharkhand from June 30

RANCHI: Jharkhand will roll out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from June 30, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducting a large-scale door-to-door verification exercise across the state.

Talking to media persons in Ranchi, Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said BLOs will distribute enumeration forms to voters and carry out verifications from June 30 to July 29, after which the draft voter list will be published on August 5.

The final publication of the voter list is scheduled for October 7, 2026. Notably, the SIR is to be completed within 100 days of the issuance of the notification in Jharkhand.

“Around 32,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door visits from June 30 to complete the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state,” said the Chief Electoral Officer.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on August 5, while claims and objections can be filed between August 5 and September 4, he added.

Kumar said the exercise is aimed at ensuring that no eligible Indian citizen is left out of the voter list. New voters can submit Form-6 application from June 30. According to him, those whose names are already on the voter list will have their details mapped with the previous SIR conducted in 2003.

“Applications for new voters, claims, and objections will also be collected by the BLOs through door-to-door visits, and special camps will also be organised for those voters who cannot be contacted by them,” said the CEO.

He further stated that the names of all eligible voters will be included in the draft rolls, whether their details match the 2003 mapping or not. In cases where logical discrepancies are found, notices will be issued for disposal of the application.

The CEO clarified that the SIR exercise is being conducted only for Indian citizens, and no foreign citizen, even if residing in Jharkhand, will be included in the process.

According to Kumar, every Indian citizen aged 18 years and above and residing in Jharkhand will have their name included. Approximately 50,000 personnel have been deployed to complete the exercise across the state.

He further added that those whose mapping was completed in 2003 and who have no logical discrepancy will not need to submit any separate documents.

“'Those whose names were not present in 2003 and who have logical discrepancies will have to submit any one of the 11 documents specified by the Election Commission,” said the CEO. People born before 1 July 1987 will need to submit only one document, whereas those born between 1 July 1987 and 2 December 2004 will have to submit their own document along with their parents' document, he added.

Claims and objections may be submitted from August 5 to September 4. The notice period and disposal of claims and objections will continue until October 3.

The final publication of the voter list is scheduled for October 7, and the qualifying date for this special intensive revision has been fixed as October 1, 2026.