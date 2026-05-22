Bangladeshi graphic designer held in Punjab over nationwide bomb threat email racket

CHANDIGARH: A man involved in a nationwide network of bomb threat emails targeting schools and sensitive establishments has been arrested by Punjab Police, with investigators claiming he was part of a cross-border digital ecosystem used to procure and circulate anonymous email credentials.

An illegal Bangladeshi migrant, who had entered India several years ago and was living in West Bengal working as a graphic designer, has been arrested by Punjab Police for his alleged links to a series of hoax bomb threat emails sent to schools and other sensitive establishments in recent months.

Sources said the accused has been identified as Sourav Biswas alias Michael (30), a graphic designer based in West Bengal who originally hailed from Bangladesh and had entered India illegally several years ago.

Biswas was part of a digital ecosystem involved in procuring and selling email accounts that were later used to circulate bomb threats anonymously. He operated through Facebook groups and encrypted online platforms to buy and sell email credentials.

Sources further added that three CPUs, five computer hard disks, three mobile phones and an internet router were seized from him.

Investigators also recovered details of more than 300 Gmail IDs along with passwords and recovery information, as well as 15 Hotmail accounts. The investigation is now focused on identifying a wider cross-border network.