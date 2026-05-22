BJP launches ‘Omar Abdullah missing” poster campaign over CM’s absence in J&K

SRINAGAR: With Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reportedly abroad and absent from the public scene, the BJP has circulated ‘Omar Abdullah missing’ posters online in a bid to mock the CM and accused him of running away from responsibilities.

The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir today circulated "Omar Abdullah missing" posters on social media platforms.

In the satirical posters, the BJP claimed that the Chief Minister was missing for the last ten days and was last seen reposting on X on May 11.

“If you have any information, please share immediately!,” the BJP J&K said in a sarcastic message on its X handle.

According to NC insiders, Omar Abdullah has gone abroad and is in London on a private visit.

J&K BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said people of J&K are facing burning issues and problems and instead of addressing them, CM is missing from the scene and avoiding accountability.

“People are seeking answers from him on one lakh jobs, 200 free units of power, liquor ban, etc. He is feeling uncomfortable and is missing from the scene,” he said.

Another BJP spokesman Abhijeet Jasrotia in a video message said Omar is missing and “we don’t know where he is from the last 10 days”.

“The government is also invisible. The government came into being on a false manifesto by cheating people. The CM can be found participating in skiing and marathon,” he said adding “During marathon, he ran so much that he is now missing”.