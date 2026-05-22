Centre elevates Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh to top security post in Cabinet Secretariat

NEW DELHI: In a significant move aimed at strengthening India’s security architecture, the Centre has appointed Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh as Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat.
Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, was cleared for the post by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).
According to a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) order, Singh will assume charge with immediate effect and will continue in the post until further orders.
The post of Secretary (Security) is among the most sensitive in the Union government’s security setup, responsible for coordinating high-level security arrangements, overseeing sensitive internal security matters and liaising with elite protection and intelligence agencies.
Singh’s appointment comes as the Centre focuses on strengthening internal security mechanisms, particularly in border-sensitive regions including the Northeast and the Siliguri Corridor, also known as the “Chicken’s Neck”. Key priorities include improving border infrastructure, enhancing surveillance, tackling infiltration and improving coordination between central and state agencies.
Officials said Singh’s operational experience in conflict management, particularly during his tenure as Manipur DGP after ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, 2023, was a key factor in his selection. His tenure coincided with prolonged unrest and complex law-and-order challenges.
As Secretary (Security), Singh will oversee key responsibilities including administrative supervision of the Special Protection Group (SPG), coordination of security arrangements for the Prime Minister and his family, and liaison with intelligence and security agencies.
The post had been held as an additional charge by Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Parag Jain since November last year.
In a related development, the ACC has also approved the inter-cadre transfer of Ladakh DGP Mukesh Singh from the AGMUT cadre to the Manipur cadre for three years. Officials said he is likely to take over as the next DGP of Manipur.