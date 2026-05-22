Centre elevates Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh to top security post in Cabinet Secretariat

NEW DELHI: In a significant move aimed at strengthening India’s security architecture, the Centre has appointed Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh as Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat.

Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, was cleared for the post by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

According to a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) order, Singh will assume charge with immediate effect and will continue in the post until further orders.

The post of Secretary (Security) is among the most sensitive in the Union government’s security setup, responsible for coordinating high-level security arrangements, overseeing sensitive internal security matters and liaising with elite protection and intelligence agencies.

Singh’s appointment comes as the Centre focuses on strengthening internal security mechanisms, particularly in border-sensitive regions including the Northeast and the Siliguri Corridor, also known as the “Chicken’s Neck”. Key priorities include improving border infrastructure, enhancing surveillance, tackling infiltration and improving coordination between central and state agencies.