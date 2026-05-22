Centre, Ladakh leaders agree in principle on Article 371-like constitutional safeguards for UT

SRINAGAR:In a major breakthrough, the leaders of Ladakh and Ministry of Home Affairs have reached an in-principle understanding on providing constitutional safeguards on the lines of Article 371 A, F, and G to the Ladakh Union Territory as applied to Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram.

It is a major win for the Ladakh leaders, who since abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019, had been agitating to demand constitutional safeguards (Schedule 6th) and democracy (statehood) for the region.

The sub-committee level talks between the MHA officials and leaders of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB), which is an amalgam of political, religious, social, trade and student groups of Kargil and Leh district and spearheading for grant of 6th Schedule and statehood to Ladakh UT, was held in New Delhi today. The Ladakh MP Haji Haneefa Jan was also present during the talks.

The talks were held to deliberate on important issues concerning the future of LAdakh including constitutional safeguards, democratic representation and aspirations of people of the region.

“During the sub-committee level talks, LAD and KDA leaders reached an in-principle understanding with the Government of India on restoring democracy in Ladakh and providing constitutional safeguards on the lines of Article 371 A, F, and G to Ladakh as applied to Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram,” said a joint statement issued by KDA and LAB after the meeting.

The statement stated that during the meeting, both LAB and KDA reiterated long-standing aspirations of the people of Ladakh regarding restoration of democracy, constitutional safeguards, and the demand for Statehood and Sixth Schedule protections reflecting the shared commitment of all stakeholders towards an inclusive and sustainable governance framework for the region.