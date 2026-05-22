Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh accuses AAP of 'selling' Rajya Sabha tickets

CHANDIGARH: With assembly elections less than a year away in Punjab, former cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh has allegedly accused the AAP of 'selling’' tickets for the upper house.

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has switched to the BJP from the AAP recently.

Reacting to constant trolling by AAP, Harbhajan Singh alias Bhajji has opened a Pandora's box as he wrote on X, "When the time comes, every word of yours will be answered. And I haven't insulted any of your leaders. And to those calling me a traitor, first ask your own people how much the Punjab Rajya Sabha seat was sold for. If they don't tell you, I'll tell you who got how much bribe and from whose side. And how someone was made a minister or watchman to loot Punjab and deliver goods to Lala. Punjab has been looted and devoured."

In another post on X, Bhajji wrote, "It was the political party that burned an effigy outside my house and wrote 'traitor' on the walls. Common people don't do such things. Who gave the instructions to the party people to do all this? This country has given me so much love during 20 years of raising the nation's name high on the sports field. And your people think that if they bring some tag, it will stick. It only reflects their cheap mentality. Come on, let the people of this country decide how they will remember me. I don’t care if paid trollers write sh..t about me, as most of them are without their own name on paid social media. Regards.’’