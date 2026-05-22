India, Cyprus elevate ties with defence roadmap, counter-terror pact and IMEC push

NEW DELHI: India and Cyprus on Friday elevated their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership and unveiled a five-year roadmap for defence cooperation, signalling a major expansion of ties in security, connectivity and trade amid growing geopolitical churn and India’s deepening engagement with Europe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, covering defence, maritime security, cyber security, trade, investment and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

The two sides also signed six agreements spanning innovation, technology, education, culture and counter-terrorism cooperation.

The agreements included the establishment of a Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, a cybersecurity dialogue, and a bilateral connectivity dialogue, while both sides also agreed to conclude a comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership and a Social Security Agreement.

“The relationship between India and Cyprus has stood the test of time, time and again. With today’s decision to upgrade the ties to a strategic partnership, we are going to give new ambition and new momentum to our relationship,” Modi said after the talks.

A key outcome of the visit was the adoption of a defence cooperation roadmap for 2026–2031. Secretary (West) in the External Affairs Ministry Sibi George said that the the roadmap will focus on capacity building, technical cooperation and partnerships between Indian and Cypriot defence industries.