India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-I ballistic missile

NEW DELHI: India on Friday successfully carried out a test of the nuclear-capable Agni-I short-range ballistic missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, Odisha.

In a statement, the defence ministry said the launch was conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.

“The launch validated all operational and technical parameters,” the ministry said.

The Agni-I is a nuclear-capable, single-stage, solid-fuel short-range ballistic missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

With a declared strike range of around 900 km and the ability to carry a payload of up to 1,000 kg, the missile forms an important component of India’s strategic deterrent.

The missile was developed to bridge the capability gap between the shorter-range Prithvi missile series and the longer-range Agni-II and it can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads. It is deployed on road-mobile launchers, enabling rapid deployment and strengthening survivability.

The missile was first flight-tested in January 2002 and has since undergone multiple user trials and validation exercises to maintain the operational readiness of India’s strategic forces.

Earlier this month, India also successfully conducted a flight trial of an advanced Agni V missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. The test marked the second known trial of a MIRV-capable Agni-5 variant following “Mission Divyastra” in March 2024.

The Agni-5 has an officially declared strike range of over 5,000 km, putting targets deep into the Eurasian landmass including northern China within reach.