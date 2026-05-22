Jaipur Diary | Sharma’s Gram Vikas Chaupals spark buzz

As the heat scorches Rajasthan and most people look for cool comfort, CM Bhajanlal Sharma is visiting villages to listen to people’s grievances and issue on-the-spot directives to officials to resolve their problems. Through these ‘Chaupals’ (village gatherings), the CM is also taking stock of the ground reality of various schemes. After one such Chaupal in the tribal Banswara district, he also had a meal at the home of a local resident, Gattulal Yadav. The CM has held ‘Gram Vikas Chaupals’ in Pratapgarh, Sikar, Banswara, Ajmer, Jalore, and Jaipur so far. Besides meetings with officials, the CM also goes on walking tours to interact with villagers.
No crowd at Shekhawat statue ceremony
The ceremony to unveil the statue of former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat in Jodhpur has created a row. Though Shekhawat was called an ‘Ajatshatru’ (one without enemies) in Rajasthan politics, the function to commemorate his memory fell victim to internal dissent and organisational failure. The empty chairs and dismal turnout at the gathering have become a topic of discussion in the state. The BJP’s top brass was displeased by the failure to draw crowd and summoned the district organisation to Jaipur. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his displeasure in the presence of CM Bhajanlal Sharma.
Rajasthan in top place in global tobacco rankings
Discussions on rankings in the fields of development, infrastructure, or tourism are a frequent occurrence but this time Rajasthan has grabbed an international distinction that has made India proud on the global stage. Based on the unconventional, grassroots-level work undertaken in the fields of tobacco control and de-addiction during the 2025-26 period, the WHO has placed Rajasthan in the top position across the entire continent. Amidst rigorous scrutiny and strict criteria for the ‘World No Tobacco Day Award 2026’, Rajasthan’s Department of Medical and Health has secured the first place (Rank 1) in the South-East Asia Region.
Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur
rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com