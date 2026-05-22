Jaipur Diary | Sharma’s Gram Vikas Chaupals spark buzz

As the heat scorches Rajasthan and most people look for cool comfort, CM Bhajanlal Sharma is visiting villages to listen to people’s grievances and issue on-the-spot directives to officials to resolve their problems. Through these ‘Chaupals’ (village gatherings), the CM is also taking stock of the ground reality of various schemes. After one such Chaupal in the tribal Banswara district, he also had a meal at the home of a local resident, Gattulal Yadav. The CM has held ‘Gram Vikas Chaupals’ in Pratapgarh, Sikar, Banswara, Ajmer, Jalore, and Jaipur so far. Besides meetings with officials, the CM also goes on walking tours to interact with villagers.

No crowd at Shekhawat statue ceremony

The ceremony to unveil the statue of former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat in Jodhpur has created a row. Though Shekhawat was called an ‘Ajatshatru’ (one without enemies) in Rajasthan politics, the function to commemorate his memory fell victim to internal dissent and organisational failure. The empty chairs and dismal turnout at the gathering have become a topic of discussion in the state. The BJP’s top brass was displeased by the failure to draw crowd and summoned the district organisation to Jaipur. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his displeasure in the presence of CM Bhajanlal Sharma.