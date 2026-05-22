Last Jaguar operator, IAF faces ejection-seat spares crunch

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF), the world’s last operator of the Jaguar strike aircraft, is facing a fresh sustainment challenge after Martin-Baker informed it that more than 250 categories of critical spares for the fleet’s ejection seats can no longer be supplied.
Sources in the defence establishment said the Mk 9 ejection seats fitted across the Jaguar fleet, including trainer variants, are facing growing obsolescence as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is unable to meet a substantial portion of the IAF’s spares requirement.
“Repairs are being undertaken in-house using available resources but addressing the issue is critical if the ejection seats are to remain viable in the long run. Any substitute parts must meet the exact design, material and performance specifications of the original components,” a source said.
The concern is heightened by a key limitation of the Jaguar’s ejection system. The Mk 9 seat lacks an automatic ejection capability and requires the pilot to manually initiate escape by pulling the ejection handle.
That poses particular challenges for a low-level deep penetration strike aircraft, where reaction time during emergencies is often measured in seconds. Bird strikes, engine failures at low altitude or pilot incapacitation can leave little margin for a successful escape.
The IAF is simultaneously pursuing foreign sourcing options and working with domestic industry on a long-term indigenous solution.
“The industry has been tasked with developing an advanced ejection seat for fighter aircraft that can ensure safe pilot ejection at all speeds and altitudes, including extreme operating conditions. We are looking at a seat that can be integrated across multiple fighter platforms with little or no modification,” the source added.
India today stands as the Jaguar’s last operator, nearly two decades after France and the United Kingdom retired the aircraft and other users such as Oman, Nigeria and Ecuador followed suit.
Yet the platform continues to form a key part of the IAF’s strike capability, with around 120 aircraft serving across six squadrons, Nos. 5, 6, 14, 16, 27 and 224.
The ejection-seat issue adds to a broader list of sustainment challenges confronting the fleet.
As the global pool of spare parts continues to shrink, the IAF has increasingly turned to retired airframes to keep the aircraft flying. In 2024, the defence ministry sought nine decommissioned Royal Air Force Jaguars from the United Kingdom, not for operational use but to harvest components for the remaining fleet.
The challenges do not end with spare shortages. The Jaguars continue to fly with ageing Rolls-Royce Turbomeca Adour Mk 811 engines, which have long faced performance limitations under India’s demanding hot-and-high operating conditions.
The fleet’s accident record has also drawn attention. According to the Aviation Safety Network, at least 13 IAF Jaguars have crashed over the past decade.
Yet the IAF can ill afford to retire the Jaguar anytime soon. With its fighter strength down to 29 squadrons against an authorised 42.5, the ageing strike aircraft continues to plug a critical gap in the Air Force’s combat capability.
Older variants are expected to begin retiring towards the end of the decade, while the upgraded DARIN III Jaguars are likely to remain in service until around 2035 as the IAF awaits newer fighters in sufficient numbers.