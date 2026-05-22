Last Jaguar operator, IAF faces ejection-seat spares crunch

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF), the world’s last operator of the Jaguar strike aircraft, is facing a fresh sustainment challenge after Martin-Baker informed it that more than 250 categories of critical spares for the fleet’s ejection seats can no longer be supplied.

Sources in the defence establishment said the Mk 9 ejection seats fitted across the Jaguar fleet, including trainer variants, are facing growing obsolescence as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is unable to meet a substantial portion of the IAF’s spares requirement.

“Repairs are being undertaken in-house using available resources but addressing the issue is critical if the ejection seats are to remain viable in the long run. Any substitute parts must meet the exact design, material and performance specifications of the original components,” a source said.

The concern is heightened by a key limitation of the Jaguar’s ejection system. The Mk 9 seat lacks an automatic ejection capability and requires the pilot to manually initiate escape by pulling the ejection handle.

That poses particular challenges for a low-level deep penetration strike aircraft, where reaction time during emergencies is often measured in seconds. Bird strikes, engine failures at low altitude or pilot incapacitation can leave little margin for a successful escape.

The IAF is simultaneously pursuing foreign sourcing options and working with domestic industry on a long-term indigenous solution.

“The industry has been tasked with developing an advanced ejection seat for fighter aircraft that can ensure safe pilot ejection at all speeds and altitudes, including extreme operating conditions. We are looking at a seat that can be integrated across multiple fighter platforms with little or no modification,” the source added.

India today stands as the Jaguar’s last operator, nearly two decades after France and the United Kingdom retired the aircraft and other users such as Oman, Nigeria and Ecuador followed suit.