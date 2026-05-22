No 'Namaz' on public roads: Uttarakhand CM Dhami cites law and order in strict stance

DEHRADUN: Taking a firm stand on the issue of religious gatherings on public thoroughfares, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has unequivocally declared that offering namaz on roads will not be permitted in the state.
Emphasising that "No one is above the law," the Chief Minister asserted that maintaining smooth traffic and public order is the state government's top priority, particularly during the peak Char Dham Yatra season.
CM Dhami’s remarks came on Friday while addressing newly inducted personnel from the Irrigation and Agriculture departments in Dehradun.
The statement follows similar hardline policies implemented in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and discussions surrounding public conduct in other states.
Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami drew a clear line between religious observance and public disruption.
"Devbhoomi is a land of spiritual tourism. We cannot allow anyone to disturb the peace or disrupt the daily lives of citizens under the guise of religious activity," he said.
The Chief Minister explicitly stated that religious prayers should be confined to designated places of worship, such as Mosques and 'Eidgahs', or areas sanctioned by the administration.
"Roads are meant for public transit; they cannot be turned into venues for religious events or demonstrations. We will not allow the blocking of thoroughfares, which causes inconvenience to the general public," he added.
The issue has sparked a fresh political debate in the state. Countering statements made by certain Congress leaders who reportedly suggested leniency regarding the practice, CM Dhami accused the opposition of "politics of appeasement."
"There is an established system for everything. No one has the right to disrupt this order. While some political parties may support the obstruction of roads for their own agendas, our government’s policy is clear and uncompromising," the Chief Minister stated.
Conversely, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat offered a nuanced take, suggesting that while offering namaz on roads should not become a "common practice," officials should exercise discretion if overcrowding necessitates temporary adjustments in unavoidable circumstances.
The Chief Minister concluded with a stern warning to those attempting to disrupt public order. He assured that the administration would take strict legal action against anyone violating traffic regulations or compromising the state's cultural harmony.
"We will not allow roads to be blocked. Anyone attempting to create obstacles in movement or law and order will face the full force of the law," CM Dhami warned.
With lakhs of pilgrims flocking to the state for the Char Dham Yatra, the government is keen to ensure that the infrastructure remains accessible and free from congestion. Following the footsteps of states like Uttar Pradesh, the Uttarakhand administration has signalled that maintaining the rule of law on public streets remains non-negotiable.