No 'Namaz' on public roads: Uttarakhand CM Dhami cites law and order in strict stance

DEHRADUN: Taking a firm stand on the issue of religious gatherings on public thoroughfares, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has unequivocally declared that offering namaz on roads will not be permitted in the state.

Emphasising that "No one is above the law," the Chief Minister asserted that maintaining smooth traffic and public order is the state government's top priority, particularly during the peak Char Dham Yatra season.

CM Dhami’s remarks came on Friday while addressing newly inducted personnel from the Irrigation and Agriculture departments in Dehradun.

The statement follows similar hardline policies implemented in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and discussions surrounding public conduct in other states.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami drew a clear line between religious observance and public disruption.

"Devbhoomi is a land of spiritual tourism. We cannot allow anyone to disturb the peace or disrupt the daily lives of citizens under the guise of religious activity," he said.

The Chief Minister explicitly stated that religious prayers should be confined to designated places of worship, such as Mosques and 'Eidgahs', or areas sanctioned by the administration.

"Roads are meant for public transit; they cannot be turned into venues for religious events or demonstrations. We will not allow the blocking of thoroughfares, which causes inconvenience to the general public," he added.