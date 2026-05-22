Public hearing on Rs 1,800 crore Meghalaya limestone mining project called off amid protests

GUWAHATI: A public hearing on a proposed Rs 1,800 crore integrated cement plant and limestone mining project in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district was met with protest on Friday, prompting authorities to call it off.

A stationary truck was burned down at a distance by the miscreants. It had neither any goods nor occupants, the police said.

There was a brief standoff at the site of public hearing between one group favouring the project and another opposing it. This comes a day after a clash between two groups near the office of the district magistrate left two persons injured.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Rasgania told this newspaper that the public hearing was called off as one group did not allow it to proceed and demanded its cancellation.

“There are two groups. While one favours the project, the other stands opposed to it. The second group did not allow the conduct of a presentation on the project. Eventually, the hearing was called off,” Rasgania said.

He said the police would investigate the incident of arson to get to those who were behind it.

The locals are opposing the project for reasons including land compensation and environmental concerns.

Recently, a group of 60 villagers had challenged the project in the High Court of Meghalaya, claiming that the land, where the project is coming up, is under their use and occupation. They also sought a stay on the public hearing.

The court, however, refused to entertain the plea of the petitioners, and advised them to place their objections along with supporting materials before authorities during the public hearing.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had on Thursday stated that the purpose of the public hearing was to allow stakeholders to express their opinions. He rejected allegations that the government was imposing the project, stating that if the government had such an intention, there would have been no public hearing.

Shree Cement is setting up the project at the Daistong village in the district, with a clinker capacity of 0.95 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) and a cement capacity of 0.99 MTPA, targeted for completion by March 2028.

Along with locals, opposition party Voice of the People Party also stands opposed to the project, insisting that all developmental activities must follow due procedure and respect local sentiments.