Punjab implementing SC stray dog directions in true spirit, says CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said the state government will implement the Supreme Court’s directions on stray dogs in true letter and spirit while ensuring both public safety and humane care for animals.

Interestingly, the state currently has only one dog pound, located in Haibowal area of Ludhiana, which can accommodate around 500 dogs among the 166 urban local bodies in Punjab. The state also does not yet have a euthanasia policy for stray dogs in place.

Sources said the Local Bodies Department has a stray dog policy with two components, Animal Birth Control (ABC) and shifting stray dogs to dog pounds. However, the euthanasia policy is yet to be finalised.

Out of the 23 districts in the state, the lone stray dog pound at Haibowal in Ludhiana is the only facility available and can accommodate around 500 stray dogs.

“There is no stray dog pound anywhere else in the state and the government will have to acquire land to set up stray dog pounds, which have to be away from populated areas. But the problem is that land is at a premium,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

The official added that stray dogs cannot be killed immediately and can only be culled as per Supreme Court orders. “For the euthanasia policy, veterinarians have to certify the cases. Help of veterinary doctors has to be taken, who will certify if the dogs are rabid, ferocious or sick,” the official said.

Stressing that children, senior citizens and families must be able to move freely in public spaces without fear, Mann announced that stray dogs will be shifted from high-footfall areas and adequate shelters will be created and maintained for their proper care, reaffirming the Punjab Government’s commitment towards protecting both human lives and animal welfare.

Referring to the directions issued by the Supreme Court on May 19, 2026, the Chief Minister stated that the Punjab Government has already issued necessary directions to ensure strict compliance across the state.