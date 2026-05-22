Punjab implementing SC stray dog directions in true spirit, says CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said the state government will implement the Supreme Court’s directions on stray dogs in true letter and spirit while ensuring both public safety and humane care for animals.
Interestingly, the state currently has only one dog pound, located in Haibowal area of Ludhiana, which can accommodate around 500 dogs among the 166 urban local bodies in Punjab. The state also does not yet have a euthanasia policy for stray dogs in place.
Sources said the Local Bodies Department has a stray dog policy with two components, Animal Birth Control (ABC) and shifting stray dogs to dog pounds. However, the euthanasia policy is yet to be finalised.
Out of the 23 districts in the state, the lone stray dog pound at Haibowal in Ludhiana is the only facility available and can accommodate around 500 stray dogs.
“There is no stray dog pound anywhere else in the state and the government will have to acquire land to set up stray dog pounds, which have to be away from populated areas. But the problem is that land is at a premium,” said an official on condition of anonymity.
The official added that stray dogs cannot be killed immediately and can only be culled as per Supreme Court orders. “For the euthanasia policy, veterinarians have to certify the cases. Help of veterinary doctors has to be taken, who will certify if the dogs are rabid, ferocious or sick,” the official said.
Stressing that children, senior citizens and families must be able to move freely in public spaces without fear, Mann announced that stray dogs will be shifted from high-footfall areas and adequate shelters will be created and maintained for their proper care, reaffirming the Punjab Government’s commitment towards protecting both human lives and animal welfare.
Referring to the directions issued by the Supreme Court on May 19, 2026, the Chief Minister stated that the Punjab Government has already issued necessary directions to ensure strict compliance across the state.
“As per the Supreme Court’s directions, stray dogs will be removed from all high-footfall public spaces so that children, senior citizens and families can move freely without fear for their safety,” he added.
Mann further said the Punjab Government will create and maintain an adequate number of dog shelters where stray dogs can be properly cared for. He affirmed that the government is committed to addressing the issue in a humane and legally compliant manner while simultaneously safeguarding public safety.
He stated, “Legally permissible measures, including euthanasia, in cases involving rabid, incurably ill or demonstrably dangerous and aggressive dogs posing a threat to human life, will be ensured strictly in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the ABC Rules.”
Mann said the move would provide major relief to people across Punjab, as the growing stray dog menace has emerged as a grave threat to human life. Incidents involving stray dog attacks have caused widespread concern among citizens, making it necessary for the government to act decisively on the issue.
The Chief Minister said every decision of the government is aimed at ensuring the well-being of the common man and the progress of Punjab. “Issues concerning public safety and matters of immense importance to the masses are always accorded the highest priority by the Punjab Government,” he added.
The government also does not have any official figures on the stray dog population in the state. However, a study titled “Stray Dogs and Public Health Population Estimation in Punjab, India”, published by the National Library of Medicine and the National Center for Biotechnology Information, covering the period from August 2016 to November 2017, estimated the stray dog population to be between 5.19 lakh and 15.69 lakh based on different methodologies.
Last year, 3.34 lakh dog bite cases were reported across the state.