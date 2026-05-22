Ranchi businessman held after Chhattisgarh BJP leader accuses him of rape, extortion and cheating

A BJP leader in Chhattisgarh has accused a businessman from neighbouring Jharkhand of rape and cheating after allegedly being persuaded to invest more than Rs 1.5 crore in a mining business, police said.

Police said the accused, identified as Sanjay Singh, was arrested in Ranchi and brought to Bilaspur on Friday. A case was registered against him earlier this month on charges including rape, extortion and cheating.

Investigators said they were examining mobile chats, call records and financial transactions linked to the case.

According to the complaint, the woman had met Sanjay Singh, a resident of Ranchi and businessman, in Delhi around two years ago.

He allegedly introduced himself as a prominent industrialist and lured her into investing in a mining business by promising huge profits, police said quoting the complaint. The accused later allegedly persuaded her to invest more than Rs 1.5 crore by offering partnership in the business and assurances of double returns.

During this period, the two became closely acquainted and Singh, along with his family, frequently visited the woman's residence in Bilaspur, police said.

The complainant alleged that around eight months ago, while travelling from Raipur to Bilaspur, the accused deliberately sent his driver away on some pretext and raped her at a secluded place before abandoning her on the road. She later returned to Bilaspur in an autorickshaw, police said.

The woman, in her complaint, has further alleged that the accused continued to force her to give him more money through mobile phone messages and chats and also threatened to kill her.

(With inputs from PTI)