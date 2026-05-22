Sabotage behind railway accidents, says report

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has intensified investigations into a series of recent train fire incidents after preliminary probes suggested the possible involvement of anti-social elements.

Railway law enforcement agencies, along with senior railway officials, are continuing investigations to determine whether organised attempts are being made to sabotage railway services following multiple incidents involving fires on trains and railway premises.

Amid the recent incidents, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday chaired a high-level security review meeting with senior railway field officials. During the meeting, the minister directed authorities to strengthen intelligence-gathering efforts by improving the use of modern technology and better coordination between field units and the Railway Board headquarters.

Security agencies and the Railway Protection Force have launched an extensive investigation after CCTV footage captured a suspicious incident at Howrah station near the cab road area. According to officials, the footage allegedly showed a suspect throwing an object that immediately burst into flames during peak passenger hours, raising concerns among authorities over passenger safety and security at railway stations.

The incident at Howrah station occurred shortly after intelligence inputs and warnings indicated that the railway network could be vulnerable to sabotage attempts. One of the most serious recent incidents involved an inflammable object allegedly being thrown near the taxi stand area at Howrah station shortly before a fire was reported in one of the coaches of the Mithila Express. Preliminary investigations and reviews of CCTV footage in several other fire-related incidents also indicated that some of the fires appeared to have been deliberately set.