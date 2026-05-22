Sabotage behind railway accidents, says report

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has intensified investigations into a series of recent train fire incidents after preliminary probes suggested the possible involvement of anti-social elements.
Railway law enforcement agencies, along with senior railway officials, are continuing investigations to determine whether organised attempts are being made to sabotage railway services following multiple incidents involving fires on trains and railway premises.
Amid the recent incidents, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday chaired a high-level security review meeting with senior railway field officials. During the meeting, the minister directed authorities to strengthen intelligence-gathering efforts by improving the use of modern technology and better coordination between field units and the Railway Board headquarters.
Security agencies and the Railway Protection Force have launched an extensive investigation after CCTV footage captured a suspicious incident at Howrah station near the cab road area. According to officials, the footage allegedly showed a suspect throwing an object that immediately burst into flames during peak passenger hours, raising concerns among authorities over passenger safety and security at railway stations.
The incident at Howrah station occurred shortly after intelligence inputs and warnings indicated that the railway network could be vulnerable to sabotage attempts. One of the most serious recent incidents involved an inflammable object allegedly being thrown near the taxi stand area at Howrah station shortly before a fire was reported in one of the coaches of the Mithila Express. Preliminary investigations and reviews of CCTV footage in several other fire-related incidents also indicated that some of the fires appeared to have been deliberately set.
The Railway Ministry stated that advanced technologies, including AI-enabled systems, drones and enhanced CCTV surveillance, are being deployed to improve passenger safety and strengthen protection of railway infrastructure. The meeting was convened following several incidents, including train fires, for which preliminary investigations pointed to possible involvement by anti-social elements.
In an official statement issued after the meeting, the ministry said it would use the latest surveillance technologies and AI-based systems to strengthen railway safety measures. Officials from railway zones across the country participated in consultations held in the national capital in the presence of senior ministry officials.
The Railways stated that prompt action by railway personnel in several cases helped avert major incidents. Authorities also stressed the need to strengthen intelligence systems, improve technology-driven monitoring, expand CCTV coverage and encourage passengers to remain alert.
The Railways has appealed to passengers to immediately report suspicious activities or individuals through the railway helpline number 139.
‘Prompt action helped avert major incidents’
The Railways stated that prompt action by railway personnel in several cases helped avert major incidents. Authorities also stressed the need to strengthen intelligence systems, improve technology-driven monitoring, expand CCTV coverage and encourage passengers to remain alert during travel and while waiting. The Railways has appealed to passengers to immediately report suspicious activities or individuals through the railway helpline number 139.