US offers ‘separate treatment’ for India under Section 232 probe

NEW DELHI: In the ongoing trade talks with the US, India has secured relatively favourable terms on several items facing investigation under Section 232, including pharmaceutical products, auto parts and aircraft components, a commerce ministry source familiar with the matter said.

“As far as certain other products are concerned which are under Section 232 investigation, there is a separate treatment for them also. We have got exemption for aircraft parts and, to some extent, on auto parts. We also have a framework to work on generic pharma,” the source told TNIE.

Under Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962, the US government can impose tariffs on imports on grounds of national security concerns.

Washington has invoked the provision to levy duties on sectors such as steel, aluminium, automobiles, aircraft and their parts, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. These tariffs currently range between 10% and 50% on a range of strategic products. Some Indian exports, including steel, aluminium, and autoparts face tariffs of 25-50% under Section 232. Generic pharmaceuticals, however, currently attract no tariff.

In the India-US joint statement signed in February 2025, the US had agreed to provide India with “negotiated outcomes with respect to generic pharmaceuticals and ingredients”, contingent on the findings of the Section 232 probe.