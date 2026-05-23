Army jawan arrested for allegedly molesting college student in Ranchi

A 38-year-old Army jawan was arrested for allegedly molesting a female student in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday in the Lalpur police station area when the 23-year-old woman was returning home from college, they said.

"The accused Army jawan was arrested and forwarded to jail. An FIR was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused based on the victim's statement and technical evidence," said Rupesh Kumar, the officer in charge of Lalpur police station.

The accused jawan hails from Haryana and was posted at Namkum neighbourhood of Ranchi, another officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)