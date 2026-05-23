Army revives 35-year-old school in Uttarakhand border village under Operation Sadbhavana

DEHRADUN: In a historic move underscoring the strategic importance of border development, a primary school in Gunji village of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, India’s first “Vibrant Village”, has been revived after remaining closed since 1991.

Located at an altitude of 10,500 feet near the India-China border, the government primary school had shut down due to harsh Himalayan conditions and seasonal migration. It has now been restored by the Indian Army under ‘Operation Sadbhavana’.

The initiative marks a major development for the remote Vyas Valley region. On Friday, senior Army officials inaugurated the renovated school, which now includes modern facilities such as a computer lab and a children’s park. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 72 lakh, the upgraded structure was officially handed over to the local Gram Sabha to begin operations.

Army officials said the project aims to strengthen ties between the Army and local residents while also providing much-needed educational infrastructure for children in the region.

Gunji village head Vimla Gunjyal thanked the Army for the initiative, saying the upgraded school infrastructure would play a crucial role in shaping the future of local children.

“This school is more than just a building; it is a symbol of our commitment to the future of the border regions,” an Army official said during the inauguration ceremony.

For residents of Gunji and nearby hamlets, including Napalchu, Nabi, Rongkong and Kuti, the reopening of the school is expected to ease access to education. Earlier, children often had to migrate to Dharchula during the winter months to continue schooling. The Gram Sabha has announced that nursery admissions will begin immediately, and parents have been asked to submit documents such as birth certificates and Aadhaar cards.