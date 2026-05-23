BJP's Raghav Chadha appointed chairman of Rajya Sabha Committee on Petitions

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who recently switched from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the BJP, has been appointed chairman of the Rajya Sabha’s Committee on Petitions.

The announcement comes after RS Chairman CP Radhakrishnan reconstituted the panel and nominated 10 members to serve on the committee. "Raghav Chadha has been appointed Chairman of the Committee," a Rajya Sabha notification said.

The panel has been reconstituted by the Rajya Sabha chairman with effect from May 20, it said.

The members of the panel besides Chadha are: Harsh Mahajan, Gulam Ali, Shambhu Sharan Patel, Mayankkumar Nayak, Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha, Jebi Mather Hisham, Subhasish Khuntia, Rwngwra Narzary and Sandosh Kumar P.

In another notification, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said, "The Chairman, Rajya Sabha has, on the 20 May, 2026, nominated Dr Menaka Guruswamy, Member, Rajya Sabha to be a member of the Joint Committee on the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026."