Centre plans to add 75,000 more UG, PG seats by 2029; 23,000 already established in last two years: JP Nadda

NEW DELHI: The centre plans to add 75,000 more undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats by 2029, out of which 23,000 medical seats have already been established in the past two years, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said Saturday.

Addressing the 23rd convocation ceremony of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), an autonomous body that conducts postgraduate and postdoctoral medical exams in India, Nadda said that the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 to 818, while undergraduate medical seats have risen to nearly 1.28 lakh.

“Similarly, postgraduate medical seats have expanded from around 31,000 to nearly 85,000,” he said.

He further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the addition of 75,000 more UG and PG medical seats over the next five years, out of which nearly 23,000 seats have already been established in the past two years.

Nadda said the centre has sanctioned nearly Rs. 15,000 crore for the period from 2026 to 2029 towards strengthening undergraduate and postgraduate medical education infrastructure and enhancing quality standards in government medical colleges.

“Medical education is not merely an entitlement, but a privilege made possible through the combined efforts of the government, teachers, institutions and society.”