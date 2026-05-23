Centre plans to add 75,000 more UG, PG seats by 2029; 23,000 already established in last two years: JP Nadda

NEW DELHI: The centre plans to add 75,000 more undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats by 2029, out of which 23,000 medical seats have already been established in the past two years, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said Saturday.
Addressing the 23rd convocation ceremony of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), an autonomous body that conducts postgraduate and postdoctoral medical exams in India, Nadda said that the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 to 818, while undergraduate medical seats have risen to nearly 1.28 lakh.
“Similarly, postgraduate medical seats have expanded from around 31,000 to nearly 85,000,” he said.
He further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the addition of 75,000 more UG and PG medical seats over the next five years, out of which nearly 23,000 seats have already been established in the past two years.
Nadda said the centre has sanctioned nearly Rs. 15,000 crore for the period from 2026 to 2029 towards strengthening undergraduate and postgraduate medical education infrastructure and enhancing quality standards in government medical colleges.
“Medical education is not merely an entitlement, but a privilege made possible through the combined efforts of the government, teachers, institutions and society.”
Highlighting the transformative expansion of medical education over the past decade, he said that India has witnessed unprecedented growth in healthcare infrastructure and medical institutions.
He noted that while the country had only one AIIMS till the end of the 20th century, six additional AIIMS were established during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “Since then, 16 new AIIMS have been added, taking the total number to 23 institutions across the country.”
He said that the centre is now focused on strengthening all AIIMS institutions to match the standards of AIIMS, New Delhi, while also enabling these premier institutions to mentor other medical colleges and healthcare institutions nationwide.
Nadda stressed that the convocation was not merely a ceremony for conferment of degrees, but a celebration of the dedication, perseverance and hard work of students, teachers and parents, who have contributed immensely to the success of the graduating medical professionals.
During the ceremony, 26,396 eligible candidates were conferred DNB, DrNB, Diploma and FNB qualifications in recognition of their academic excellence, clinical proficiency and professional competence.
In recognition of exceptional merit and outstanding academic performance, gold medals were conferred in person upon 137 toppers among NBEMS trainees across various specialities for their exemplary achievements in the NBEMS exit examinations.
Noting that the occasion was a proud moment for every family, mentor and institution associated with the graduating candidates, the health minister remarked that by honouring the country’s emerging specialists, India is shaping the future of its healthcare ecosystem.
Encouraging the young specialists to contribute towards medical teaching and academics, he said that students should remain committed to continuous learning throughout their professional lives and underlined the importance of effective communication skills in medical practice and patient care.
He also urged the graduating doctors to dedicate themselves towards serving society with compassion, integrity and commitment.
Nadda emphasised that the expertise, innovation and commitment of these young doctors would play a vital role in addressing the healthcare challenges of the nation and strengthening healthcare delivery systems across the country.
Highlighting the need for a holistic healthcare approach, he said that the focus of the healthcare system must increasingly shift towards preventive and promotive healthcare alongside curative care.
Referring to the growing burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), he stressed that lifestyle-related factors are emerging as major public health challenges and called upon healthcare professionals to actively promote awareness and healthy lifestyles among citizens.
He underlined that health is a key pillar for achieving national progress and sustainable development, and a strong healthcare system is indispensable for building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.
“Healthcare is not merely about creating physical infrastructure, but about nurturing skilled and compassionate doctors who form the backbone of the healthcare system. As policymakers, we can facilitate infrastructure and systems, but while buildings constitute the hardware, doctors are the true software of healthcare,” he said.
Expressing satisfaction that NBEMS qualifications have emerged as symbols of quality, excellence and trust in medical education, he noted that the NBEMS brand today commands national recognition for producing highly competent medical specialists dedicated to patient care and professional excellence.
During the event, the health minister also launched 11 new academic courses aimed at further strengthening specialized medical education and enhancing quality patient care across the country.
Nadda also launched the One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative, a government-approved initiative which seeks to provide nationwide access to high-impact scholarly research articles, journals and academic publications for students, faculty members and researchers, thereby promoting equitable access to quality academic resources and strengthening the research ecosystem in medical education.